There were reports that Salman Khan would never work with Priyanka Chopra again, miffed as he is over her leaving his film Bharat just before the shoot started. But the good-hearted Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan, has refuted the rumours and expressed happiness that Priyanka Chopra chose to be a wife (to Nick Jonas) rather than act in his film Bharat.

Salman Khan even revealed that he has no qualms on working with Priyanka Chopra in the future, but on one condition! "I would definitely work with her in the future," said Salman Khan, adding, "If she gets me a meaty role, why wouldn't I work with her? I just need to love the story."

Salman Khan has been taking digs at Priyanka Chopra's sudden exit from his film at various events. At the first promotional event of Bharat also, he mentioned that Katrina Kaif got the film because Priyanka Chopra quit at the last moment.

Salman Khan told a tabloid: "Thank you, Priyanka! I will always be thankful to her. Bharat was about to go on the floors and just five days before the shooting, Priyanka meets me and says that she wouldn't be able to work in the film. Now, if Priyanka hadn't left Bharat, how could we have brought Katrina on board?"

Salman Khan further added that Priyanka was offered a "meaty role" in Bharat, but that "she chose to play the role of a wife, which is even (more) beautiful.... But Katrina is not playing the role of a wife and hence she is playing the character in Bharat."

At a recent live chat with fans on Twitter, when Katrina Kaif revealed that she had only two months to prepare for her role in Bharat, Salman Khan said that Priyanka Chopra could've given more time to the production house to find a replacement. Salman Khan said, "Priyanka ne jyada time nahi diya humko" (Priyanka Chopra didn't give us enough time)."

He added, "No, but seriously bohot hard work kiya hai Katrina ne... agar Priyanka humko thoda sa aur waqt de deti toh..." (Katrina has worked really hard...if only Priyanka could've given us more time).

When Salman Khan was asked if Priyanka Chopra had reacted to the trailer of Bharat, he said, "No, even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn't call me. Now, if she had some genuine problem then it's alright. I believe, whatever happens, happens for the good."

Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Aasif Sheikh, Sonali Kulkarni and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat releases on June 5, 2019 on Eid.