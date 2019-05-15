Kapil Sharma is currently in a happy phase both professionally and personally. While his show The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 has received tremendous response from viewers across the globe and even topping the TRP charts, he got hitched to his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in a fairytale wedding in December last year.

In a recently shot episode of The Kapil Sharma Show 2, the ace comedian shared a fun fact about his wedding. Kapil revealed that he didn't know most of the guests who turned up at his wedding ceremony. He further said that there were about 5,000 guests but he hardly knew 40-50 people out of them, the Pinkvilla reported.

The episode was graced by newly married badminton couple Parupalli Kashyap and Saina Nehwal. The duo will reveal some interesting facts about their lives in the episode, which will be aired soon.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in the presence of their close friends and family in Jalandhar. After the wedding, the newly-weds hosted two receptions, one in Amritsar and the other in Mumbai. Both the events were star-studded affairs and saw the presence of many celebs from the Punjabi and Bollywood film industry. In February, Kapil hosted another wedding reception in Delhi, which was graced by many prominent politicians and cricketers.

Talking about his honeymoon plans, the 37-year-old comedian-actor had said in an interview with Pinkvilla, "I don't think I would have gotten a better partner than Ginni. After the wedding, I am not going for a honeymoon but to Film City. Imagine! And she (Ginni) hasn't complained once. She tries to find happiness in mine and knows that I love working."

On the work front, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor is currently busy shooting round-the-clock for his comedy show. The Kapil Sharma Show also has Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Sumona Chakravarti in pivotal roles.