Trust Kapil Sharma to turn any statement into a hilarious one-liner with his wit and humour. The same happened when Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra graced the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their upcoming film – Jabariya Jodi.

The channel has released few videos from the episode which would definitely make you laugh out loud. In the video, Parineeti asks Kapil what would he say to Nick Jonas if he ever meets him. At his wittiest best, Kapil says that he will say, "good choice". When Parineeti asks him what he would say next, Kapil said, "Phir loot liya angrezo ne" referring to Nick having married our Indian beauty Priyanka Chopra.

Kapil also asked Parineeti why did she never 'phasi' despite doing a film like 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and laughing at his jokes. The comedian also sang, "laal chhadi maidan khadi" for Parineeti, who appeared on the show in a striking red outfit.

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of groom kidnapping that still happens in Bihar. During the promotions of the movie, Sidharth had talked about Kangana's verbal spat with a journalist.

"We should not take it personally. We are here for work and you all (journalists) are here for work. We didn't call you all here to make a mockery of things. I also have friends in the media and we are respectful towards each other. I think this was a personal matter but on a professional level," he said.

Delving on the same topic, Parineeti had said, "I have known many of you all from the time I joined the industry, so there is a friendship between us. We talk about many things but I hope this friendship is not misconstrued as we are always dealing with matters about actors being misquoted. I think both sides should maintain a friendly relationship but also keep it professional as a lot of reputation is getting affected. Everyone needs to be more responsible."