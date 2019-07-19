The song launch of Ekta Kapoor's Judgemental Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, took an ugly turn when the actress and a journalist began a war-of-words.

While Kangana accused the journalist of maligning her and launching a smear-campaign against her, the journalist lashed back at Ranaut for levelling fake accusations on him. The event got so heated up that the makers had to issue a written apology towards the team.

From Akshay Kumar to Rishi Kapoor, many celebs spoke up about the incident. Let's take a look at who said what.

Akshay Kumar: Hame aapki bohot zarurat hai (We all need you). I believe that we can reach out to people and express our opinions through the media. I hope this misunderstanding gets solved. I am not too clued in into this matter because I was in London. It is unfortunate, but I hope everything gets solved.

Rishi Kapoor: I agree with Kangana Ranaut that some people write anything and as a result, serious journalists get drawn into the controversy. Though I do not entirely agree with what Kangana said, on this point, anyone can get upset.

Parineeti Chopra: I have known many of you all from the time I joined the industry, so there is a friendship between us. We talk about many things but I hope this friendship is not misconstrued as we are always dealing with matters about actors being misquoted. I think both sides should maintain a friendly relationship but also keep it professional as a lot of reputation is getting affected. Everyone needs to be more responsible.

Sidharth Malhotra: We should not take it personally. We are here for work and you all (journalists) are here for work. We didn't call you all here to make a mockery of things. I also have friends in the media and we are respectful towards each other. I think this was a personal matter but on a professional level.