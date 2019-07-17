Kangana Ranaut once again took a jibe at her contemporary actresses including Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The Queen actress said that all these celebs mentioned are "stars but not actors".

In an interview with India Today, Kangana was asked who among her contemporaries she thinks the best actress is. The host also mentioned names of Deepika, Kareena, Anushka and Katrina, and asked her who she thinks is the best actress among them.

In response to this, Kangana said that all these mentioned people are "stars but not actresses". She also mocked them saying that their fans go crazy if these stars show the slightest bit of acting on screen.

"I think most of my contemporaries were either super-models or things like that. I do not think their USP was acting. There is nothing wrong in that. I mean all over the world, there are actors and there are stars. There are many actors who are probably not stars. The ones you have mentioned, I think come more under the category of stars, they are not actors. Even if they do slightest bit of acting also, everyone goes like 'look it happened there in one second," she said followed by a laughter.

It is certainly a big statement to make as Deepika, Kareena, Anushka and Katrina are considered to be some of the top actresses of the industry right now. No doubt Kangana is among the highest paid and most critically acclaimed actresses, mocking her contemporaries in regard to their acting certainly won't be received well by the divas.

However, Kangana has been relentlessly targeting top celebs from the industry, and she mocking the actresses does not seem much surprising anymore. It will be interesting to see how the other actresses react to this.