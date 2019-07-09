After lashing out at Taapsee Pannu and Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana Ranaut while praising the trailer of Judgemental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, has hit back at Hrithik Roshan. Hrithik had recently opened up on the Kangana controversy calling her a 'bully' who needs to be dealt with 'patiently'.

On being asked about the constant jibes by Kangana, Hrithik Roshan had said in an interview with Hindustan Times: "I have come to realise that bullies have to be treated with a certain amount of patience, and not be engaged with. It is upon the civil society and those who claim to be just and fair to see and observe if there is harassment."

He further added: "Also, being who I am, if I choose to confront as per laws, I become the aggressor. If I withdraw from a film-clash that I know has been pre-designed, then I become a weakling penning a sob story. I have learned to not get affected by either."

Now, Rangoli Chandel has lashed out at Hrithik for calling Kangana a bully. She tweeted: "Yeh dekho uncle ji phir shuru ho gaye, arrey chal bhai aage badh, thode thode dinon baad baizzati ki dose ki lat lag gayi hai shayad, tere liye ab mere paas koi dose nahin hai, chal phoot yahan se." (sic)

Hrithik also pointed out at the flaw in the legal system of the country by saying: "There is no legal case that I directly have with the lady (Kangana), and the reason I cannot have one is because apparently a guy cannot be stalked in India."

Hrithik Roshan has been hailed by netizens for his dignified stance over the whole fiasco with Kangana Ranaut.