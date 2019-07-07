Where there is Kangana Ranaut, there is controversy. The actress has been in the news mostly for her feud with Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and other celebrities and less for her performances and box office collections of her films. The actress had earlier locked horns with Hrithik by clashing Manikarnika release date with Super 30 and later with Mental Hai Kya. And now Kangana is now messing up with Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar with her film's release date.

The first look of Kangana starrer Dhaakad was recently released online wherein Kangana was seen looking fierce in her action-packed avatar. But the release date of Dhaakad have raised eyebrows.

It's because Karan Johar had already announced his upcoming film Rannbhoomi starring Varun Dhawan which is being scheduled to release on Diwali 2020 which will now clash with Kangana's Dhaakad.

According an industry insider, it's a well-planned move by Kangana to strike back at her 'enemies' by pitting her film against their's at the box office.

"Kangana has a quaint way to taking on her oppressors or people she does not get along with. Put your film in front of them and let the box office do the talking. After flops like Kalank and a below average Student of The year 2, Karan is a bit worried and it's time for Kangana to strike back," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

While Hrithik had already taken a safe route by shifting the release date of Super 30 to avoid clash with Mental Hai Kya, it remains to be seen if Karan Johar would also let his guard down or pull up his sleeves to go one-on-one with Kangana at the box office.