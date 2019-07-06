Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has relentlessly been attacking a host of big Bollywood celebrities on Twitter. From Varun Dhawan to Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap, Rangoli has been criticising them for reasons best known to her.

In fact, Kangana's sister, who is also serving as the actress' PR, has been slamming all the stars who are actually praising trailer of her movie Judgemental Hai Kya. First, she took dig at Varun for not mentioning Kangana's name in his appreciation tweet. But, Varun did congratulate the team mentioning "lead cast", which obviously included Kangana and Rajkummar Rao.

Then, she went on to call Taapsee "sasti copy" of Kangana after the former praised the trailer. When Anurag Kashyap quite politely tried to correct Rangoli, she even targeted the director with sharp words.

Rangoli's attitude of lambasting almost every Bollywood star, including those who praised Kangana's film, has been bothering a lot of people who are actually Kangana's fans too. A lot of netizens have been saying that Rangoli has been causing more damage to Kangana's image than any of her haters.

Many of them have been suggesting that either Rangoli should stop attacking everyone without any apparent reason, or Kangana should hire a professional PR for herself. They are of the opinion that Kangana's sister has been creating too much of hatred with her tweets, which is causing harm to the Manikarnika actress' image.

However, it is also a fact that Kangana must be aware of Rangoli's tweets, and apparently she also has been supporting her as the latter had said that all her tweets concerning the actress are made after consulting with her.

In such a scenario, it will be interesting to see if Kangana and Rangoli continue to go about attacking everyone from the industry, or the two sisters would take a chill pill.

Kangana is a woman of steel & a brilliant actor but you must get that mockery and criticism aren’t one-way streets. Like Kangana has an opinion about almost everyone, likewise others too can have a +/- opinion about her. I personally feel that you are doing disastrous PR for her. https://t.co/PkRiHpvfnC — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) July 5, 2019

We are not calling it as PR activity...but the language she using in her tweets definitely affecting Kangana s career .. n we want Kangana to remember for her talent n not for negative controversies — Ami (@Ami_Nayak_) July 6, 2019

Har movie ke pehle ye RRona karna jaroori hai kya.. Make ur movie good with nice story it will get likes not controversy by jumping on others n cribbing..

Kangana is good.. Need a better PR team n manager. — kash Pretty (@prakash_pretty) July 5, 2019

True. I like Kangana but sister Rangoli needs to stop now. — Sonali PR (@political_plum) July 5, 2019

I appreciate Kangana but what you're doing is more damage to her credibility. Just stop it !! Someone please hire a professional PR. Stop spreading hatred and negativity. — Danish Lakdawalaa (@danishl) July 4, 2019