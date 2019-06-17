The somewhat justified, somewhere not attack that Kangana Ranaut and sister Rangoli Chandel have launched on the industry people, doesn't seem to be coming to an end anytime soon. In a fresh series of revelations, Rangoli has revealed that Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina, has been in touch with Kangana Ranaut and has also apologised to her for not standing with her when needed. Not just this, Rangoli has also hinted at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt being behind leaking Kangana Ranaut's 'horse stunt' from Manikarnika.

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, Kangana Ranaut revealed the reason behind her sister's such outwardness. Talking about it, Kangana said that though she is not on social media, her sister keeps updating her about everything that happens. Not just that, she also said that after being an 'ostrich' for a while, silently observing what happens in the industry, Rangoli is now completely at it. Kangana added, "Now, she has no f**ks to give and I like that kind of freedom."

Talking about joining social media herself, Kangana said that she doesn't wish to join the platform as there are many problems there but no solutions for them. When asked about Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi going to the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Ranaut said that they had not even sent their entries anywhere, hence it came as a surprise. Further elaborating she said that the film resonated with international audiences as well despite deliberate campaigns made to kill it.

Talking about the 'horse stunt' video from the film getting leaked, the Queen actress said, "I know who released that video. Two other actors of the nepotism gang were also learning horse-riding at the same place as me. Just because they cannot ride a horse they got jealous of me and released the video."

Kangana is currently shooting for her next, Panga, with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.