After lashing out at Varun Dhawan for not 'mentioning' Kangana Ranaut in his tweet while congratulating the team for 'Judgmental Hai Kya' for the film, Rangoli Chandel has lashed out at Taapsee Pannu for not mentioning Kangana in her tweet. She further accused Pannu of trying to copy her sister, Ranaut.

Taapsee took to Twitter and wrote, "This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it ! #JudgementallHaiKya."

Soon after her tweet, Rangoli lashed out at the Manmarziyan actress and tweeted, "Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy (sic)."

While Taapsee chose to remain calm and quiet, it was Anurag Kashyap who came out in her defence. He tweeted, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don't know what to say to this . Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don't get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana (sic).

However, instead of letting go of the matter, Rangoli launched a verbal attack on Anurag in a series of tweets. She wrote, "Sir you can see it's not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven't mentioned her, it's just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd)."

"...so now I am here showing everyone mirror.... I know you are working with her but please don't get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off," she further tweeted.

And the matter didn't end here, she again wrote, "You @anuragkashyap72 have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that, infact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist....(contd)."

"(Contd)..Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn't like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta."

Well, now what will Anurag and Taapsee have to say to this, we guess just time will tell.