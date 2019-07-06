Ever since Karan Johar has announced Dostana 2, the buzz around the sequel to 2008 released Dostana refuses to die down. And with the news of Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan being roped in for the project, the buzz is only getting stronger.

While there were rumours of Sara Ali Khan being roped in for the project opposite Kartik Aaryan, owing to their massive PDA, the news of Janhvi playing the lead has taken everyone pleasantly aback. Now as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, it was Sara's impatience that could have played a part in her losing the plum role. The report states that Sara Ali Khan became impatient when her 'supposed' debut with Dharma took time. She rushed to Abhishek Kapoor for Kedarnath, even which got delayed.

The report quotes a source saying, "Janhvi and her father Boney Kapoor surrendered to Karan Johar's decision on her career. She waited for her launch in Dhadak and was rewarded with starring roles in two other Dharma productions Kargil Girl and now Dostana 2. Janhvi is seen to be as much of a Dharma blue-eyed girl as Alia Bhatt. Sara somehow slipped out of Karan Johar's range of affection. That's why no matter how hard Kartik Aaryan may have lobbied for Sara to be in Dostana 2, it was Janhvi who bagged the role opposite him."

However, what's surprising is that Kartik and Janhvi won't be romancing each other in the film. In fact, if the reports are to be believed, the duo would be seen playing siblings in the film. And's what's even more interesting? The duo would have the same love-interest in the film. This will be Kartik's first collaboration with Dharma Productions.