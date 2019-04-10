After one of the most remarkable debuts of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan made a splash with her entry in the film world. Earning the status of a star since her first film, Sara has stood out from all contemporaries debuts with her confidence and charm.

The actress opts to let her work do the talking and refrains from being in the public eye apart from her work commitment. Sara Ali Khan despite belonging to the film fraternity is far away from the parties and social events and sticks to making her work the center point.

The young starlet also chose to make her magazine debut much later after her Bollywood entry and continues to be selective in her choices.

The actress is very grateful towards the paparazzi and media as she expresses her gratitude to them for believing in her.

Shining like a star, Sara Ali Khan made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut last year with 'Kedarnath' and has been one of the most talked about debutantees as both of her films Kedarnath and Simmba have had smashing records.

Sara will be next seen in recently announced Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan slated to hit the screen next year.