Boney Kapoor has spoken high about Ajith Kumar and his down-to-earth qualities. The producer, who has funded the 48-year old actor's Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai , has particularly mentioned about some qualities of the actor which he wants his family members (son Arjun Kapoor, daughters Anshula Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor) to apply in their lives.

During an interview with a website, Boney Kapoor has said that there are many qualities of Ajith which he wants to imbibe. "First of all, his graciousness and the kind of respect that he has for everyone. In fact, I would like to see that everybody in my family takes a leaf out of him, not that gracious or not that they are respectful,"

"See what all he has achieved. In spite of being such a huge star he is still down to earth... he has respect for everyone. Be it spot boy or light man, be it his colleague - male-female, -senior-junior - he treats everybody with a lot of respect, that is something amazing which not just my family but everybody should learn from him. [sic]" Boney Kapoor claims.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor has forayed into films, while younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is prepping up for her entry to films. Their step-brother Arjun Kapoor is a notable actor, while elder sister Anshula Kapoor has stayed away from films, so far.

The producer claims that Ajith is not faking the quality and he has seriously developed it. "This is not just a put on... you see the person doing once or twice, but this has been consistent, over a period of time, I have seen him, [sic]" he adds.

Boney Kapoor recalled that the actor had done cameo in the Tamil version of English Vinglish for free and also paid his own airfare, hotel bills and other expenses which is a rare quality for any actor in film industry.

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor is making his debut in Tamil with Nerkonda Paarvai, yet he is familiar with Kollywood movies. His late wife and legendary actress, Sridevi rose to stardom in Tamil-Telugu before ruling the Bollywood cinema and she was the major connection between him and Southern film industries.