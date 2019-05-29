Arjun Kapoor has finally gone on record to admit that he and Malaika Arora, who was earlier marrried to Arbaaz Khan and got divorced after 17 years of their marriage, are in a romantic relationship and said that they decided to come out in open because they feel the media has given them dignity. But a Varun Dhawan fan, who was unhappy with Arjun's revelation, hit the actor with its razor sharp remarks.

"You hate ur father's second wife bcoz your father left your mother, and now u r dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards @arjunk26 ???" read the tweet from the irked fan.

There's no secret that Sridevi and Arjun Kapoor didn't share a cordial relationship with each other after the latter's mother died seven years ago before watching her son's debut film Ishaqzaade which released in the same year. Arjun reportedly held a grudge against Sridevi who was married to Arjun's father Boney Kapoor.

But after Sridevi's untimely death, Arjun Kapoor immediately left the shooting of Namaste England in Amritsar and flew to Mumbai to be with his father Boney Kapoor and stepsisters Janhvi Kapooor and Khushi Kapoor during the tough time. Without giving a second thought, Arjun flew off to Dubai to help his father complete the final formalities to bring Sridevi's mortal remains back to India for cremation. He was also actively involved in the funeral arrangements.

So when Arjun came across the said tweet, he replied to the Twitter user saying, "I don't hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn't have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it's easy to type & judge, think a little. Your @Varun_dvn s fan so I feel I should tell u don't spread negativity with his face on ur DP."

After Arjun's reply, the said user deleted its tweet and immediately apologised to the India's Most Wanted actor. "I apologise if I have hurt anyone's sentiments. I meant to do no harm. Extremely sorry to all @arjunk26 Fans.... Please Forgive me. It was just my opinion. Have nothing against @arjunk26 Sir or #MalaikaArora Ma'am. . SORRY SIR @arjunk26," the user tweeted.

As soon as the user apologised to Arjun, Varun Dhawan, who is very close to Arjun, also replied to the fan asking it to keep it easy. "Im glad u apologised kusum its okay arjun is not upset lets just all live our own lives ak has a big heart like I always say I don't want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors #keepiteasy," Varun replied to his fan.

Arjun too accepted the fan's apology with a smile on his face. "It's ok kusum... spread love... the street dancer is watching you... " he tweeted.

All's well that ends well.