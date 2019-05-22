Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are one of the most talked about Bollywood couples on social media. The duo has been in relationship for several years now but it was only a year ago that Varun had publicly admitted to being in love with Natasha.

Although speculations regarding their marriage continue to make news every now and then, each time the Kalank actor is asked about his wedding, he rubbishes the rumours and claims to not tie the knot anytime soon.

However, the latest buzz is that the Dhawans are planning for a big wedding towards the end of this year, probably in December. Also, it will be a beach wedding in Goa with only close friends, relatives in attendance.

"The Dhawans are planning a big wedding towards the year-end. Varun and Natasha and the families have decided on a December date for the big day. In all probabilities, it will be a destination marriage. As of now, they are looking at getting the entire contingent to Goa for a beach wedding," a source told PinkVilla.

Varun and Natasha's big day will be followed by a lavish reception in Mumbai, which will see the presence of Bollywood biggies.

The source added: "Only their closest buddies from the film fraternity will be invited for the Goan shaadi and the lovebirds plan to throw a lavish reception party back in Mumbai for everyone."

Meanwhile, Varun, who is currently shooting for Street Dancer 3D, broke down on the sets while shooting for a song. The actor took to Instagram to share a video and revealed why he cried on the sets. Varun said that he got emotional because he had a sad song to perform. Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the film is the third instalment of the ABCD franchise and also stars Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead.