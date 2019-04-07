Most of the Bollywood celebrities these days are quite approachable and often oblige to their fans request of clicking a selfie and to come and meet them for a while. But there are some times when some crazy fans cross their limits and try to do horrible things if they fail to meet their favourite Bollywood stars. And that's what happened when an obsessed female fan of Varun Dhawan threatened to kill the actor's girlfriend Natasha Dalal outside his residence.

According to Mid-Day, the female fan was waiting for a few hours outside Varun's residence in Mumbai to meet the actor last night. But since Varun was quite exhausted with the promotional activities of his upcoming film Kalank, he couldn't fulfill her wish to meet him.

And when the security personnel told the lady that Varun won't be able to meet her today, the lady refused to leave and created a ruckus outside the actor's residence. First, she threatened to hurt herself and then later kept saying that she will harm Varun's girlfriend Natasha if she's not permitted to meet him.

"There was a female fan, who was doing the rounds of his house for a long time. We are used to such things and on most occasions, the fans are sweet and never cross their limits. Varun sir usually obliges their selfie requests, if he is available. But, he is currently pressed for time and is juggling too many things. She was waiting for a couple of hours. Sir came late and she was insisting that she meet him then and there. He was pretty tired from the day's work and wanted to rest. She refused to leave and got into a squabble. Initially, she said she will hurt herself. When the security still didn't get her through to Varun sir, she threw a fit. She kept mumbling how she will harm Natasha ma'am," a source from the security team told the leading daily.

Later, a complaint was filed at Santa Cruz police station, however, an FIR can be lodged only after Varun records his statement against the lady.

"It was alarming for us because usually, fans don't get so aggressive. We informed Varun sir, who panicked. She kept saying, 'I will kill Natasha.' After the woman refused to leave even after 45 minutes, we had to call the local police station," the source further added.

Well, Varun must've never anticipated such incident to happen in life.