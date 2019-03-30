After a phenomenal 2018 which paved way for much high profile Bollywood weddings, the filmy fans have been waiting with bated breath for their loved up stars couples to tie the knot this year too. Malaika Arora – Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan – Natasha Dalal, Sushmita Sen – Rohman Shawl, Shibani Dandekar – Farhan Akhtar are some of the celebs expected to tie the knot this year.

However, this particular piece of news might disappoint you a little. As per reports, Varun Dhawan won't tie the knot with girlfriend Natasha Dalal this year. Talking to Filmfare, Varun shed some light on his marriage plans. He said, "It's not going to happen this year. I'm not saying I won't get married but it's not this soon. If I'm doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that."

Varun and Natasha have been childhood friends and also share a great rapport with each other's families. Talking about it, Varun said, "She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents for ages. She's been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn't photographed then. She's my rock, she's my anchor. She's the stabilising factor in my life. It's pretty much like family."

"My first love is films and everyone in my life knows that. After that comes Natasha, my family, and my friends. I just don't make relationships to let go of them," Varun had said in a previous interview with Filmfare.

On the work front, Varun is busy with the promotions of his film – Kalank – made under Dharma Productions. The big banner project has many stalwarts like Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and also many of Varun's contemporaries like – Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur etc. The film is slated to release this April.