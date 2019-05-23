It's an open secret that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating and spending a lot of time together with their close friends and family members as well. Unlike early times, the couple are now not shying away from the media and can always be seen greeting and waving at the paparazzi during their outings. While the speculations around their wedding is just refusing to die down, Arjun thinks that his family won't like if he gets secretly married to his ladylove.

"I think my family wouldn't like it if I got married hiding it from the world. We come from a place where we are inclusive in our celebrations. So, genuinely if there is something to speak about I will. Aur waise bhi main har interview mein kehta hoon main Panipat ki shooting kar raha hoon aur main ganja hoon toh log shadi ke baad is situation mein aate hain toh main shadi ke dauran toh nahin rehna chahunga (I say it in every interview that I have shaved my head for Panipat, people go bald after they are married so, I wouldn't want to be bald at least during my wedding). So, there is time, let me enjoy myself. You guys have allowed let us be for so long I hope it continues. And when the time is right, I will speak about our future plans," Arjun Kapoor told Zoom TV in an interview.

The actor had earlier said that the speculation around his wedding is understandable as his peers are now happily married. He also said that "I am very happy in my personal and professional space and I wish to keep it like that. I have not hidden things in the last few months as well. So, when there is something to speak about, I will talk about it."