Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their romance and their several public outings have sparked rumours of their impending wedding which believe that it will happen this year. So when Arjun was asked about the marriage speculations with Malaika, he cleared the air saying that he's not getting married his ladylove.

Revealing the reason why Arjun is not marrying Malaika, the actor told Mumbai Mirror, "Usually men lose hair after getting married and not before (laughs). To put things in perspective, as an actor, why would I want to get married when I am sporting a bald look? There would be pictures of it everywhere! On a serious note, I am not getting married. I have not hidden anything from anyone and I think my personal life deserves respect and dignity for that."

Arjun further said that he is happy in his life and doesn't want to add more adjectives to it. "My personal and professional lives help me sleep well at night and I would like it to remain like that," he added.

A few days ago, when Arjun's close friend Parineeti Chopra was asked about the actor's marriage by Anaita Shroff Adajania on her chat show Feet Up With The Stars season 2, the Kesari actor brushed off the question under the carpet.

"I don't know if he is getting married," Parineeti said when she was asked if she was aware about Arjun's rumoured wedding with Malaika Arora.

Although Malaika and Arjun have denied getting married anytime soon, fans are having tough time believing what the lovebirds have been saying.