The news of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan heading for splitsville in 2017 broke many hearts. Known as one of the strongest couples of Bollywood, the news of Malaika and Arbaaz broke out when the world was least expecting them to head towards it. The couple tried to reconcile, sort out their differences, but, ultimately decided to move ahead in their respective lives.

Arbaaz, who has mostly been tight-lipped about Malaika and their divorce, recently opened up on Anupama Chopra's chat show. Shedding some light on the reason behind their divorce and how they decided to move on, Arbaaz was quoted on India.com saying, "Everything seemed fine but it crumbled. Things don't work out, and it's only fair that two people who want to take their life in their own hands will take that decision."

Talking about his belief in the institution of marriage, Arbaaz was quoted in the same report as saying, "This institution has gone on for hundreds and thousands of years. It's like if you know that you're going to die, you won't stop living. Of course, the times are changing, even in the past people didn't get married."

Arbaaz also said that before taking the final decision they both weighed in the pros and cons and then came to the decision that instead of being the worst version of themselves they should part ways and be better people. Khan also claimed that their living together with such differences was making the people around them unhappy too.

Recently, in an interview, Malaika had revealed how her son reacted to the whole divorce fiasco between her and Arbaaz Khan. She said Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now. She also recalled that her son had said to her a few months after the divorce, "Mom, you look happy."