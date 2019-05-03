The speculations about Arjun Kapoor getting married to his girlfriend Malaika Arora have been doing the rounds of the industry for a while now. It was believed that the couple will be tying the knot on April 19 and eventually the rumours turned out to be false. But the questions around Arjun and Malaika's impending marriage are refusing to die down.

So when Parineeti Chopra, who shares a close bond of friendship with Arjun, was asked about the actor's marriage by Anaita Shroff Adajania on her chat show Feet Up With The Stars season 2, the Kesari actor brushed off the question under the carpet.

"I don't know if he is getting married," Parineeti said when she was asked if she was aware about Arjun's rumoured wedding with Malaika Arora.

A couple of weeks ago, Malaika and Arjun were spotted at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital which made online users wonder whether Malaika was pregnant with Arjun's child.

Many people even believe that Malaika and Arjun have already tied the knot when they flew off to Maldives for a much-needed vacation at the beginning of the month of April. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport together after they returned from their holiday destination.

And though Malaika and Arjun have denied getting married anytime soon, fans are having tough time believing what the lovebirds have been saying.

(With IANS Inputs)