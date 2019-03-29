Rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora getting married on April 19 have been spreading like wildfire in the industry considering their frequent romantic outings in the city. It was also being said that the couple would take their wedding vows according to Christian rituals in the presence of close friends and family members.

However, it seems like Malaika is not at all happy with the speculations that have been doing the rounds of the industry over the past couple of days. The Bollywood diva has finally opened up about marrying Arjun Kapoor.

"Not true," Malaika told Bombay Times when she was enquired about her impending April wedding with Arjun. Earlier, Boney Kapoor too had rubbished the reports saying that there's no truth to the rumours. But even after that, the speculations are just refusing to die down.

Malaika has now flown to Maldives for a much-needed vacation with her girl gang but fans believe that she is enjoying her bachelorette ahead of her wedding with Arjun Kapoor. On her Instagram page, Malaika uploaded a sun-kissed photo of her from her holiday destination and Arjun couldn't resist commenting on her post.

Though Malaika and Boney Kapoor have shaken their heads in denial, people on social media are not ready to come to terms with it. Many people are of the opinion that the two are trying to cover up the reports as they are reportedly looking forward for an initimate wedding ceremony away from all the media galore.

Earlier, it was being reported that Boney Kapoor was not happy with Arjun and Malaika's relationship and having difficult time accepting it. It was also reported that Arjun had asked his uncle Anil Kapoor to have a word with Boney to break the ice between him and Malaika.

While there's no doubt that Malaika and Arjun have been together for quite a while now, it remains to be seen if the two will decide to enter into wedlock soon.