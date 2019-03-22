As the time is passing by, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seems to have developed some sort of a comfort whenever they are stepping out together in the city. The lovebirds are often spotted spending some quality time with each other during their romantic outings and moved away beyond what people might say about their unconventional relationship. While the couple have found in each other arms, online users are still yet to come to terms with their romantic affair.

A couple of days ago, Arjun and Malaika were spotted on a dinner date wherein Malaika looked ravishing in a green one-shoulder dress, Arjun kept it casual with a T-shirt and jeans along with a cap. The two were inseparable from each other and even happily obliged paparazzi with a few poses for photographs. But their outing irked a lot of online users who looked quite annoyed and found it hard to digest the fact that the two are coming out as a couple now.

From throwing nasty comments about Malaika's age to Arjun's body weight to calling them homebreakers, people left nothing to the imagination when they spewed venom on the loving couple for spending some time together. Many called it as mother-son outing considering their age difference while many even talked about how Arjun has been following the footsteps of Boney Kapoor and committing the same mistakes like his father's.

Many were of the opinion that Arbaaz Khan was a better partner for Malaika than Arjun while many wondered why Malaika of late has been behaving like a teenager. Take a look.

The speculations about their impending marriage has been doing the rounds of the industry and it is being said that the lovebirds will be tying the knot this year according to Christian rituals. While Malaika has laughed it off the question about her marriage, Arjun has now spilled some beans on marrying his ladylove and said, "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."