There's no secret that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been seeing each other for quite a while now. The speculations about their impending marriage has been doing the rounds of the industry and it is being said that the lovebirds will be tying the knot in April according to Christian rituals. While Malaika has laughed it off the question about her marriage, Arjun has now spilled some beans on marrying his ladylove.

When Arjun was recently asked if he is going to get married to Malaika soon, he told IANS, "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."

Arjun and Malaika are currently one of the most talked about couples in the industry. They are often spotted together during their romantic outings and unlike old times, the couple has been quite welcoming towards paparazzi who never miss a chance to capture their private moments into the camera lenses.

When Arjun was asked if he finds it stifling that he is constantly under watch, he said, "Not really... It is a very small price to pay. At the end of the day, for what I have gained out of being an actor, somebody who is known across the country and the world, it's a small price. And people like to know how we are. They like to be surprised how normal we are, they like to know our idiosyncrasies. It doesn't really bother me."

A few days ago, Malaika had opened up about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan and said that she was glad that she took the decision on her own.

"Everyone wants to be in love again, to be in a relationship. Nobody wants to be alone and single for the rest of their life. Irrespective of what everyone said around me, I am glad that I made this choice on my own," Malaika had said on Anupama Chopra's web show.

Well, going by Arjun and Malaika's statements, it looks like the couple is all ready to make their relationship official soon.