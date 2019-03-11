Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan ended their 18-year-old marriage in 2016 citing compatiblity issues. The estranged couple officially were granted divorce by the Bandra Family Court in May 2017 which gave Malaika the custody of their 16-year-old son Arhaan. Both Malaika and Arbaaz have moved on life and found love again. While Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor, who was apparently being held responsible for her divorce, Arbaaz has found solace in the arms of his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. And while many people were not happy with Malaika's decision of getting divorced from Arbaaz, the Bollywood diva was glad that she took the decision on her own.

"Divorce is a huge step. It gave me freedom in the sense that I could make a choice that I stand by. It is a choice that is not applauded by many but it gives you the freedom to move on, to make new choices, to go ahead in the world with your head held high and without feeling the past baggage," Malaika Arora opened up about her much talked about separation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan on Anupama Chopra's web show.

She further added, "Everyone wants to be in love again, to be in a relationship. Nobody wants to be alone and single for the rest of their life. Irrespective of what everyone said around me, I am glad that I made this choice on my own."

Malaika is currently in a happy phase in her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds have been boldly making several public appearances together and not shying away from the media anymore. Arhaan too has been bonding well with Arjun and may accept him as his step father. The Kapoor family too has accepted Malaika in their family and her latest photo with Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and boyfriend Karan Boolani in Switzerland was a proof of that.

Now, rumours have been making the rounds of the industry that Malaika and Arjun are all set to enter into wedlock in April and will tie the knot according to Christian rituals. But when Malaika was asked about her impending marriage with Arjun, she laughed it off and said that these are mere speculations.

Well, everybody desires happiness in life and it looks like Malaika's decision has finally paid off.