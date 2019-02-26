Now that Priyanka Chopra too has spoken up about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor being in a relationship and bestie Kareena didn't deny it either, Malaika seems to have come out in the open to declare her love for Arjun.

While the last episode of Koffee with Karan 6 did bring along a lot of firecrackers and shocking revelations, the best is yet to come. In the concluding episode of the show - Malaika Arora, Kirron Kher, Vir Das and Mallika Dua graced the couch as the jury to decide the various awards and who would take home the coveted Audi.

On being asked by Karan Johar, who the best male performer was, Kirron Kher was the first one to say Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora too jumped into Arjun's defence and quipped, "I like Arjun, this way or that way."

When Vir Das and Mallika Dua try to pitch in Ranveer Singh's name, Vir Das gets a nice scolding from aunty Kirron. Kirron and Malaika were sharing the stage with Karan Johar as judges in India's Got Talent and the three have an amazing bond ever since.

In a recent interview, Malaika confessed that by being together with Arbaaz even after the two were aware that it wasn't working out, made both of them extremely unhappy. Talking about how their son, Arhaan, accepting the whole thing, Malaika said that with time her son has become far more accepting and flourishing.

And not just that, she added that Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now. She also recalled that her son had said to her a few months after the divorce, "Mom, you look happy."

The rumours of their wedding this year has already gained momentum. Will Kareena Kapoor be the maid of honour?