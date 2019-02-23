Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been painting the town red with their romance and several public appearances giving out a loud shoutout to the world that the two will not shy away from the prying eyes anymore. It is being said that the lovebirds will soon enter into wedlock but his father Boney Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are totally against their marriage. But when Anshula recently appeared with Arjun in a chat show and spoke about her brother's ex-girlfriends, it looked as if she was ready to reconsider her decision of welcoming Malaika into the Kapoor family.

During the chat show, Anshula was asked to reveal the name of one of Arjun's exes who she likes the least. To which she replied, "I have actually liked all his girlfriends. I am friends with all of his exes also."

Arjun, on the other hand, revealed that he had started dating at the age of 19 and speaking about his girlfriends, his affair with Arpita Khan, Salman Khan's sister, is an open secret. After dating her almost two years, Arjun left Arpita with a broken heart which had irked Salman to a great degree.

In 2014, Arjun had said in an interview that his first and only relationship so far was with Arpita Khan.

"We started seeing each other when I was 18 and it lasted for two years. I was also already attached to Salman bhai, but it was during the shooting of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya that our relationship started," Arjun had said.

But Salman was quite angry about Arjun's behaviour when he started getting close to Malaika who was then married to Arbaaz Khan and had a son Arhaan with him.

It was also believed that Arjun's closeness to Malaika was a reason for her divorce from her husband. Sources even claimed that they saw Malaika and Arjun partying together and getting intimate at Mumbai's high-end restaurants.

Over the past few months, Arjun and Malaika have not just started public appearances but have also been going strong with their PDA on social media. In fact, a few days ago, Arjun was seen bonding with Malaika's 16-year-old son Arhaan and going by the current happenings, it looks like it won't be long till they officially step out as a couple.

While Arjun Kapoor's uncle Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and sister Janhvi are ready to see him getting married with Malaika, it remains to be seen if Arjun's sister Anshula will accept Malaika as her sister-in-law.