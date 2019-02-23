They all made their debuts with a bang and stole the show. However, not so lucrative film choices and poor script choices has made them fight for their place in the industry. Arjun Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra, a look at 5 celebs who desperately need to deliver a hit this year or their careers would be in some serious trouble.

Sonakshi Sinha: With films like Noor, Akira, Tevar, Welcome to New York; Sonakshi Sinha has been losing the trust the audience had in her acting brilliance when she debuted with Salman Khan's Dabangg.

Jacqueline Fernandes: Even though the diva has her kitty full, there is no denying the fact that it's high time for Jacky to start concentrating more on the kind of projects she chooses otherwise we don't think it would take her too long to fizzle out from the industry.

Parineeti Chopra: One of the most promising faces of the decade, Parineeti Chopra has been a massive disappointment when it comes to her recent projects. And since we love this powerhouse performer so much, all we can do is hope that she gets her next project right.

Aditya Roy Kapur: Chocolate boy Aditya Roy Kapur made us go weak in our knees with his soulful performance in 'Aashiqui 2'. But, ever since then, he hasn't landed himself a good plot which could ignite the same rustic performance we expect from him.

Arjun Kapoor: The desi munda appeared on the big screen with a bang with his film 'Ishaqzaade'. Touted as the next big thing in Bollywood, Arjun's career started fading with multiple flops. Mubarakan, Tevar, Gunday, Half Girlfriend and Namaste England have been some of his biggest career mistakes. We sicnerely hope Arjun bounces back with Panipat.