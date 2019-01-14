Hardik Pandya's latest rendezvous and candidness on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' has given us a fair peek into his casanova life. Pandya is a total ladies man and his numerous confessions and relationships with women known and unknown from the industry are a living testament to that. Time and again, the player has been linked with many Bollywood women. Let's take a look at them.

Urvashi Rautela: As per a report in TOI, Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya met at a gathering where his brother, Krunal was also present. However, after having a conversation with both the cricketers, Urvashi only had eyes for Hardik. And not just that, onlookers from the party even vouched for flirtatious looks and smiles being exchanged between the two. The duo was spotted at several events and parties together post that. And as per a report in Mid-day, the actress is quite taken aback by Hardik's statement on the show of 'killing' her.

Parineeti Chopra: Gossipmongers had started churning the stories of the duo being more than good friends when Parineeti Chopra had shared a photo of her bicycle on social media and written, "The perfect trip with the most amazing partner. Love is in the air!!!" Pandya was quick to respond, "Can I guess? I think this is a second Bollywood & Cricket link. Great click by the way." However, it was later revealed that the duo were just using the platform to promote a brand and that's what the script was.

Esha Gupta: Esha Gupta, who was once rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya, and continues to being good friends with him was named as one of his relationships by Karan Johar on his chat show. However, on being asked about the entire fiasco recently, Esha Gupta lost her cool at the reporters and denied even being Hardik Pandya's friend.

Elli Avram: As per a report in TOI, Elli Avram and Hardik Pandya were certainly more than "just good friends" at one point of time. Not only were the two spotted at dinners and outings, but even on playgrounds and shoots. However, the duo always remained tight-lipped about the whole conjecture of them being in a relationship.