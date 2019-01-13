Cricketer Hardik Pandya has been in news for his "misogynistic" and "sexist" remarks on Koffee With Karan. While he has been receiving a lot of flak from all quarters, actress Esha Gupta has denied being friends with the cricketer.

Esha was once rumoured to be dating Hardik. She is still believed to be a close friend of the young athlete, but when she was asked to comment on Hardik's controversial remarks on women, she not just lost her cool, but also denied being friends with him.

"Who is the one who told you Hardik Pandya is my friend?" an apparent irked Esha asked a reporter at an event, according to Zee News.

She then spoke about the difficulties women face on regular basis, and said that nobody should talk about women with disrespect.

"Firstly, women should not compare themselves with men. We are the best in every respect. I don't want anyone to feel bad, but why don't you give birth to a child? We suffer from periods five days every month and even then we have to dance, go to an office, and take care of the children. When you can do all this, you become superior. I do not think anyone should talk bad about any woman, if you think your family is not worried about it, then be it, but it is wrong on Humanity," she said.

The actress also apparently targeted Karan Johar as she said the makers of the show should also be questioned. "We publicize such things and later raise questions, I think we should question everyone involved in the show," Esha added.

Hardik raised many eyebrows with his "inappropriate" remarks on women on the show. Although he had later apologised on social media, the cricketer has been put under indefinite suspension till an enquiry commission comes up with a final decision on the matter. KL Rahul, who was also part of the show along with him, is facing the same punishment.