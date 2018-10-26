Flops and hits are a part and parcel of being a part of the industry. Although some of these stars are powerhouse performers, their films fail to click with the audience. Let's take a look at some such celebs who could land in some serious career trouble if they don't deliver a hit movie.

Arjun Kapoor: The prime example of this has to be Arjun Kapoor. The desi munda appeared on the big screen with a bang with his film 'Ishaqzaade'. Touted as the next big thing in Bollywood, Arjun's career started fading with multiple flops. Mubarakan, Tevar, Gunday, Half Girlfriend and Namaste England have been some of his biggest career flops. We, the audience have now started hesitating in going for his movies fearing the same old drama without any novelty. Arjun definitely needs to focus more on the kind of script he chooses.

Parineeti Chopra: Arjun Kapoor's 'Namaste England' co-star, Parineeti Chopra has also had a few failed projects along the way. The diva, who is undoubtedly an ace actress, has given many flops back-to-back. Kill Dil, Meri Pyaari Bindu and Namste England are some of her biggest flops.

Sonakshi Sinha: Jr Sinha, who made the industry sit up and take notice with her first film, Dabangg, has disappeared into the oblivion of flops. With films like Noor, Akira, Tevar, Welcome to New York; she has massively disappointed her fans who wanted to see her excel.

Aditya Roy Kapur: Chocolate boy Aditya Roy Kapur made us go weak in our knees with his soulful performance in 'Aashiqui 2'. But, ever since then, he hasn't landed himself a good plot which could ignite the same rustic performance we expect from him. With film choices like Welcome to New York, Ok Jaanu and Action Replay; this Kapur lad is slowly losing the interest the audience had in him.

Shraddha Kapoor: The 'Aashiqui' girl had taken the world by storm with her brilliant performance in the film. But few bad choices like Ok Jaanu, Half Girlfriend, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Haseena Parker, Rock On 2 and the diva has completely lost the faith and trust the audience had on her. Though she gave an unexpected hit this year with Stree, her performance in Batti Gul, was non-convincing. We think it's high time for Shraddha to start concentrating more on the kind of projects she chooses otherwise we don't think it would take her too long to fizzle out from the industry.