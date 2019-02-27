In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Malaika Arora finally confessed her love to Arjun Kapoor and said that she likes Arjun this way or that way on national television. Though she was replying Karan Johar's question of who was the best male performer in the season, her fondness towards Arjun was quite evident. Once media shy, now a couple, the lovebirds seems to have found peace in each other's company when they flew off to Switzerland to attend Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's extravagant wedding away from all the media galore.

A picture has now surfaced on the internet where Arjun and Malaika can be seen getting cozy with each other after they stepped out of a chopper. While Malaika was seen speaking to somebody, Arjun was seen standing very close to her behind. The picture has now gone viral on the internet.

Earlier, the two were spotted arriving at Mumbai's Kalina airport together in a car in which they both were seen seated at the back seat before flying off to Switzerland, 'Paradise on Earth'.

Though Arjun and Malaika have never spoken about their relationship in public, but it looks like the couple have now decided not to hide anymore from the world. They are often making several public appearances together and unlike earlier times, they are really not shying away from getting clicked together by the paparazzi.

If reports are to be believed, Arjun and Malaika will soon be entering into wedlock and it looks like Malaika has already been trying to get Boney Kapoor's approval. Arjun too has been bonding with Malaika's 16-year-old son Arhaan who was born with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan.

While the two must be enjoying their 'we time' in one of the most romantic couples getaway, it remains to be seen if they will treat their fans with the news of their wedding in the days to come.

Take a look.