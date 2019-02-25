By now, everyone is aware that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are just more than good friends and have been seeing each other for quite a while now. Reports suggest that Arjun and Malaika, who are in a steady relationship, are willing to take it to the next level and may tie the knot soon. Till date, neither Arjun nor Malaika have acknowledged their relationship in public, but it seems like Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor just confirmed that Arjun and Malaika are indeed dating on the final episode of Koffee With Karan.

As the two divas graced the Koffee couch, Karan Johar asked Priyanka if she is aware about who's dating who in the Bollywood industry. And when Priyanka said that she doesn't who Varun Dhawan is dating, Kareena told her not to forget her roots, to which she replied that she is aware about Arjun and Malaika's relationship.

Stretching the topic a little further, Karan then moved on to Kareena and asked her if she will play a bridesmaid at Arjun and Malaika's wedding. And when Kareena tried to dodge the question, Karan further implied that she is aware of their wedding date.

Unlike earlier days, Arjun and Malaika now are not shying away from the media and can be seen greeting the paparazzi with a smile whenever they get spotted together during their outings. Not just that, Arjun and Malaika are slowly and steadily trying to break the ice with their fans on social media by showing off their PDA.

When Arjun's sister Anshula had recently appeared together on a chat show, she said that she is good friends with all of Arjun's girlfriends and still talks to them. Her statements have sparked speculations of whether she has finally given her nod to Arjun-Malaika's relationship.

It remains to be seen if Arjun and Malaika will get married in the days to come and will Salman Khan and family sort out their differences. Let's wait and watch.