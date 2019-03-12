After a fabulous year of Big Bollywood weddings, 2019 too seems to be carrying on the trend. The grand wedding celebration of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani might have paved way for another Bollywood wedding. There are reports doing the rounds of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor being finally ready to tie the knot in April. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are apparently planning to tie the knot in a Christian ceremony in April. And what's more? The whole wedding would be a quiet, family affair without too much of hype, hoopla or celebrations.

Arjun and Malaika were recently spotted exiting a restaurant along with Arjun Kapoor's cousin Mohit Marwah. Since Malaika is always surrounded by paparazzi and shutterbugs and often gets pushed in the process, Arjun Kapoor made sure that she was seated safely in the car, before he himself entered the car from the other side. Even otherwise, Arjun Kapoor keeps a vigil and alert look whenever he is spotted with Malaika so that no fan comes in their way suddenly asking for a selfie. Or to make sure that his lady love doesn't go through any sort of discomfort.

We had recently told you how Malaika's son had reacted to the separation of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora and it seems, he too is on board with Malaika's decision to marry. Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted on lunch together which had further fuelled the speculations of their marriage being on the cards.

Talking about how their son, Arhaan, accepting the whole thing, Malaika said that with time her son has become far more accepting and flourishing. And not just that, she added that Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now.