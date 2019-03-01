After a fabulous year of Big Bollywood weddings, 2019 too seems to be carrying on the trend. As the pre-wedding celebrations of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani continue to be a glitzy and gala affair, there might be another wedding just around the corner.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might tie the knot in April. Yes, you read it right. As per a report in Aajtak, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are planning to tie the knot in a Christian ceremony in April. And what's more? The whole wedding would be a quiet, family affair without too much of hype, hoopla or celebrations.

Malaika Arora's sister, Amrita Arora too had opted for a simple Christian wedding followed by a gala reception. And it seems, elder sister, Malaika might follow suit.

We had recently told you how Malaika's son had reacted to the separation of Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora and it seems, he too is on board with Malaika's decision to marry. Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were recently spotted on lunch together which had further fuelled the speculations of their marriage being on the cards.

Talking about how their son, Arhaan, accepting the whole thing, Malaika said that with time her son has become far more accepting and flourishing. And not just that, she added that Arhaan can see the difference in the two of them and how happy they both look now. She also recalled that her son had said to her a few months after the divorce, "Mom, you look happy."

Couples like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are expected to tie the knot too this year.