The reports of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's impending wedding have been spreading like wildfire in the industry. It was reported a couple of weeks ago that the lovebirds are all set to married in April according to Christian rituals and on March 27 morning, the wedding date was out which is April 19. However, Arjun's father Boney Kapoor has rubbished the reports of his son getting married to Malaika.

"There's no truth to these rumours," Boney Kapoor told Amar Ujala when he enquired about Arjun-Malaika's wedding reports.

Earlier, it was reported that Boney Kapoor was not ready to accept Arjun and Malaika's relationship considering his close connection with Salman Khan and family. Boney Kapoor had reportedly advised Arjun to stay away from Malaika as it was affecting his friendship with Salman. Apparently, Salman had even thought of banning Boney Kapoor from visiting his home because of Arjun's growing closeness with Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife Malaika.

While Arjun Kapoor's uncle Anil Kapoor had already accepted Malaika into the Kapoor family, Boney Kapoor was in dilemma about how to tackle the awkward situation. Arjun had left it to his uncle Anil Kapoor to bring around his father Boney Kapoor to have a word about his relationship with Malaika and make it official this year.

As the time is passing by, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora seems to have developed some sort of a comfort whenever they are stepping out together in the city. The lovebirds are often spotted spending some quality time with each other during their romantic outings and moved way beyond what people might say about their unconventional relationship.