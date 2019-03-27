It looks like the wedding bells have finally started ringing for lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Earlier, it was reported that the couple will be getting married in April this year according to Christian rituals and now the wedding date is finally out.

If a report in Spotboye is to be believed, Arjun and Malaika will enter into wedlock and exchange their wedding vows when they will walk down the aisle on April 19.

And it won't be a surprise to have the couple's close companions - Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora and their girl gang - to be by the couple's side on their wedding. It is being said that newly wedded couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also invited to be a part of the much-awaited wedding.

A few days ago, when Malaika was asked about her impending marriage with Arjun, she laughed it off saying that these were all media speculations, while Arjun had said that marriage will happen when the time will come.

The report says that Arjun and Malaika have "given strict instructions to their staff to keep themselves totally dedicated to them and the wedding. Their core team- including hair stylists, make-up artistes- were told to be tight-lipped about all the arrangements."

While Arjun has been bonding with Malaika's 16-year-old son Arhaan, Malaika too has been gelling up with the Kapoor family. The couple were seen posing for a family picture during the pre-wedding fesitivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta hosted by the Ambanis in Switzerland.

Arjun and Malaika are currently one of the most talked about couples in the industry. They are often spotted together during their romantic outings and unlike old times, the couple has been quite welcoming towards paparazzi who never miss a chance to capture their private moments into the camera lenses.

And it looks like Arjun and Malaika will soon lock themselves into the world of their own and embark on a new journey in life.