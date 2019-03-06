All those who had been wondering about things not going too well between Arjun Kapoor's cousin Sonam Kapoor and his girlfriend Malaika Arora can breathe a sigh of relief now. Their latest picture from the Ambani bash shows that there's no bad blood between the two divas in Arjun Kapoor's life.

Natasha Poonawalla shared a picture from the amazing time they had at St. Mortiz during the pre-wedding bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta hosted by the Ambanis. The easy breezy camaraderie and the refreshing moment between Rhea Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Sonam Kapoor can well be felt between the three. The better halves of the three ladies - Arjun Kapoor, Karan Boolani and Anand Ahuja - also looked happy getting papped.

"To many more giggles, dress ups, healthy meals and ragers! Happiest birthday @rheakapoor," wrote Poonawalla while sharing the photo from their trip on Rhea Kapoor's birthday.

Recently, there were reports of Malaika Arora having recently embarrassed Sonam Kapoor at a private party. Malaika apparently got too drunk and wasn't able to carry herself, which made Sonam Kapoor intervene and extend a helping hand. However, instead of taking her support, Malaika allegedly asked her to back-off sternly, in front of everyone.

While the rest of their girl-gang, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, are in sync and supportive of the idea of Arjun and Malaika being together; the report stated that Sonam was never been on their side. Uncle Anil Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor too have given their nod to the relationship.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might tie the knot in April. As per a report, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are planning to tie the knot in a Christian ceremony in April. And what's more? The whole wedding would be a quiet, family affair without too much of hype, hoopla or celebrations.