Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently the most talked about couples in Bollywood ever since the reports of their possible April wedding started doing the rounds of the industry. It was being said that Malaika had recently gone to celebrate her bachelorette in Maldives along with her girl gang, but their arrival at the Mumbai airport together further added fuel to the rumours of their impending marriage. And now their recent visit to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital has now set the tongues wagging about Malaika's possible pregnancy.

On April 12 afternoon, Arjun and Malaika were spotted stepping out of the hospital from the entrance side where you can find the MRI and CT-Scan departments. The couple looked as if they were caught by surprise by the paparazzi who started clicking their photographs. Unlike their usual outings, the two didn't pose or wave at the shutterbugs.

Malaika was spotted wearing comfy white pants and pink T-shirt, Arjun wore a casual white T-shirt and black pants. But while coming out of the hospital, Malaika was seen wearing an additional blue jacket. The couple chose to cross the road to enter into the hospital rather than driving their vehicle into the premises.

The reason behind Arjun and Malaika's hospital visit is yet to be known, however, netizens couldn't stop their imagination from running wild on social media. "May be she is pregnant," said an Instagram user while another user wondered, "Is she is pregnant,y they both visited hospital?"

Another user, in his comment, was pretty sure that Malaika was pregnant before marriage while many of the couple's fans wished them a beautiful life ahead. Take a look.