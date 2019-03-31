As rumours of Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's impending marriage have been doing the rounds lately, Arbaaz Khan was asked to comment on it. However, the actor's reaction is quite amusing.

There have been rumours that Arbaaz's ex-wife Malaika and Arjun are going to tie the knot on April 19. Although there has not been any official confirmation from the couple, fans are curious to know if the rumours are actually true.

Arbaaz at a recent event was asked by a reporter about the impeding wedding, and he just could not stop laughing. As soon as the reporter put forward his question, Arbaaz started laughing, and then said, "You have asked me a very intelligent question. You must have thought about it whole night". And then he continued laughing.

Although one may wonder if a question on his ex-wife's marriage is actually so funny to Arbaaz, it may very well be a nice way to avoid commenting on it.

Rumours were also claiming that the couple would tie the knot under Christian rituals. Although Malaika some time ago had denied the rumours to be true, fans still believe that they might just trying to keep it a secret as they do not want much media attention to the wedding.

On the other side, Arbaaz too is currently dating Giorgia Andriani. Arbaaz and Malaika had mutually opted for divorce, and they have now moved on with their respective new partners.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz has been in limelight these days for his new chat show called Pinch. The show is based on the social media trolls that different celebrities face on daily basis. The stars are invited on the show, and asked to react to the various unpleasant comments that they receive on social media. The show has been so far running successfully.

Watch the video of Arbaaz laughing on being asked about Malaika's wedding.