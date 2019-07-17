Despite being at loggerheads with a section of the media, Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. She will now be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show and will be seen taking a dig at herself for being controversy's favourite child.

In the promo, when Kapil asks Kangana why she was not on social media, she tells Kapil that she has lot of other things to look after and being a filmmaker and a writer, she doesn't get enough time to be on social media. She further said that being on social media is a tiring job as one needs to keep checking in on the notifications, messages and even replying to them.

Kapil Sharma agreed with Kangana and said that people may get into unnecessary troubles if they say something about someone on social media. And pat came Kangana's reply while taking a jibe at herself, "Anyway I can't prevent myself from getting into trouble."

Meanwhile, members of the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India (EJGI) have banned Kangana Ranaut of any coverage across all media platforms ever since she got into a verbal altercation with a journalist at the recent Judgementall Hai Kya song launch event until she issues a public apology.

The actress, however, not just only refused to apologise to the section of the media but also slammed them in a video message calling them as 'termites', 'pseudo', 'traitors' and 'tenth-fail'.

While many people have condemned Kangana's disrespectful and abusive behaviour towards journalists, megastar Amitabh Bachchan seems to have given the Manikarnika actress a reality check through his cryptic tweet asking her to stop the menace.