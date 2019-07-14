Kapil Sharma making fun of Sumona Chakravarti on The Kapil Sharma Show is not new. But the TV actress warned Kapil of quitting the show after the latter made nasty jokes on her in front of celebrity guests Armaan and Amaal Mallik on Saturday's episode.

Sumona made a stunning entrance on Sooraj Dooba Hai song and impressed the Mallik brothers with her dance moves. As usual, Kapil began cracking jokes on her appearance and her acting skills.

Sumona immediately gave a befitting reply to Kapil saying that it's because of her acting skills she has been retained on the show for almost 6 years now adding that she has not taken any favour from him like his friends. She also told Kapil that she has got lot of good offers other than The Kapil Sharma Show and warned him that she can leave the show anytime.

Kapil was taken aback after Sumona's unprecedented reaction on the show and decided to remain calm.

And before you come to any serious conclusion, let us tell you that the particular sequence was just a part of the show which made everyone burst into laughter.