Sumona Chakravarti, who is known for playing Kapil Sharma's love interest on The Kapil Sharma Show, had been celebrating her birthday in Kenya and the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress has lit the social media with her breathtaking pictures while relaxing in a swimming pool.

Striking a stunning pose to the camera, water baby Sumona looked electrifying as she went inside the pool to beat the heat. Sharing a glimpse of her trip, the actress posted a picture wherein she was seen flaunting her legs in the backdrop of a picturesque view from the pool side.

In another picture, Sumona showed off her bare back while she was submerged into the water and embracing the beauty of nature.

Sumona has always been an important part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since Comedy Nights With Kapil had started airing on television. And needless to say that she makes her presence felt every time she appears on the stage to perform her gigs.

Last month, Sumona had expressed her disappointment over people not taking small screen actors seriously and comparing them to film stars. She had posted a lengthy note on social media, pointing out the discrimination prevailing in Hindi showbiz against TV actors.

"From stylists saying that designers don't want to give their clothes to TV actors... to type casting us... to not even giving us the opportunity or considering us for film auditions and now for web shows. TV actors being pitted against unsuccessful film actors or just simply the ones who have played small character roles," Sumona wrote in the note.

Sumona also shared how she got rejected from getting roles in several projects because of the TV actress tag.

"I know how many times my name has been turned down because I am a TV face. Arrey that girl is from 'Kapil...' show . No let's take film actor. It's just sad. Casting people are now telling TV actors to stay away from TV for a while if you want to get considered for web shows. You know what, f**k you," she wrote.

She had further added, "We are hard working actors. Not everyone comes from a business/filmy background. We all know the bitter truth of Bollywood (nepotism and casting couch is an existing reality. Let's not kid ourselves)."

And concluded with a hard-hitting statement which reads, "An artiste is an artiste, irrespective of the medium. Respect."