Despite making several attempts to bring Sunil Grover back on The Kapil Sharma Show, the comedian didn't appear on the show to promote Bharat with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. And once again speculations are started making the rounds of social media that Sunil Grover will soon return to The Kapil Sharma Show.

The infamous war of words between Kapil and Sunil has been one of the most talked about controversies in the industry. The two comedians fell apart in 2017 and Sunil decided to leave the show without having second thoughts.

During his recent interaction with Rajeev Masand, Sunil admitted that he did have insecurities while leaving the show mid-way. He had become household with his characters of Dr Mashoor Gulati, Gutthi and Rinku bhabhi during his stint in The Kapil Sharma Show.

"For that moment yes, I got so much love from the platform, everybody loved me. I had this thought, sometimes it still comes to my mind, is it good that I am not a part of the show, there is just something that stops me. Mujhe lagta jo Ishwar ne wo diya hai, wo kuch aur bhi dega (The god who gave me this chance, will give me more) I can't fight internally too much," Sunil said.

Sunil also opened up about the infamous brawl between him and Kapil and regretted that it shouldn't have happened. "We were a good team, we brought so much laughter and smiles to people's face. But whatever, I remember the good part. We did a good show, we made so many people smile. I am thankful to the platform that gave me so much, so much recognition. So I am very happy. I have happy memories of the show," Sunil added.

Now whether Sunil will join hands with Kapil or not, only time will tell. But if it ever happens, it would surely be a sight to behold when both Sunil and Kapil would once again perform together and tickle the funny bone of the audience.