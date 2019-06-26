We may miss celebrity guest Navjot Singh Sidhu on the Kapil Sharma Show, but, it would be wrong to not acknowledge that Archana Puran Singh has brought along her own unique charm and infectious spirit to the show. With time, the audience has learnt to accept and love her as Sidhu's replacement.

In reality shows, especially the ones where the premise is based on comedy and humour, it is quite natural for anyone to get carried away. Talking about her equation with the entire team, Archana Puran Singh revealed that the team respects her a lot. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh has said that even though they crack jokes or go beyond the script in pulling her leg, they immediately come to her to apologise and hug her. However, Archana said that on camera they cross all limits and take complete liberty to make the audience laugh.

Archana Puran Singh has also spoken up about how different she is from Sidhu in question. Talking about Sidhu, she said, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."

Sidhu, who had been permanent on the show, had to allegedly leave the show following his statements on Pulwama attack which created a storm all over the country. Sidhu had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished." There were reports of Salman Khan asking him to take a break from the show for a brief period so that the negativity publicity could die down.