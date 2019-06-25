It might have come as a shock to many when Archana Puran Singh took Navjot Singh Sidhu's place on the Kapil Sharma Show, but, with time, the audience has learnt to accept and love her as Sidhu's replacement. Sidhu, who had been a permanent fixture on the show, had to allegedly leave the show following his statements on Pulwama attack which created a storm all over the country.

Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh has spoken up about how different she is from the man in question. Talking about Sidhu, she said, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."

Following the Pulwama attack, Sidhu had said, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

Sidhu's comments didn't go down well with the makers of the show and Twitterati who demanded his immediate ouster from the show. There were reports of Salman Khan asking him to take a break from the show for a brief period so that the negativity publicity could die down.

Owing to the good TRPs and heavy money invested in the show, Salman wanted the matter to cool down before making any official announcement about the same. However, Sidhu is yet to come back to the show.