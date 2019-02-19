Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is an integral part of The Kapil Sharma Show, has apparently been fired from the show for his insensitive comments on the martyrs of the Pulwama attack. Kapil Sharma, who is a close friend of Navjot Singh Sidhu, has come out in his defence.

"For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu had said.

In a video published by ABP News, Kapil Sharma has strongly come out in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu. He can be heard saying that there should be a solid answer to this and these small things like someone should be banned and Sidhu should be sacked from the show should not be given importance.

He added that if Sidhu's exit from the show would curb all the problems, then he himself would have left the show. Kapil also said that by launching some hashtags like #boycottsidhu or #boycottkapilsharmashow, people are just digressing the attention of the youth from the main topic.

As per a Times Now report, "The channel has told the production house to sack Sidhu. It's not a temporary thing. They are going to get him out. In fact, even in the past, during the #MeToo movement, when there were allegations against Anu Malik, the channel took a stand."

As per a Hindustan Times report, Sumona Chakravarti has said, "I'm not aware of the replacement. Only the channel can reveal the plan. Every celebrity will have an opinion on the tragic incident but that definitely should not affect one's show."

Bharti Singh, too, has spoken up on the issue. "It is sad to know that Sidhuji won't be part of the show anymore. I have no official information about the replacement, though. On our next shoot, on February 20, we will get to know who will sit on the 'master' seat," she said.

Sidhu seems to be clueless about being replaced. Talking about it, he said, "I had to attend Vidhan Sabha's session due to which I couldn't go for the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and they got somebody else in my replacement for two episodes. I have no intimation about my termination from the channel. If it is regarding my statement, I will stick to what I have been saying yesterday, today and ever tomorrow."