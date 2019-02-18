After emerging out of a series of controversies and finally making a steady and high spot for itself in at the TRP reports, the Kapil Sharma show seems to have landed in a soup once again. Navjot Singh Sidhu, who apart from being a parliamentarian also is an integral part of the show, has apparently been fired from the show for his insensitive comments on the martyrs of the Pulwama attack on CRPF jawans.

"For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu had said.

Sidhu's comments didn't go down well with the makers of the show and Twitterati who demanded his immediate ouster from the show. As per a Times Now report, "The channel has told the production house to sack Sidhu. It's not a temporary thing. They are going to get him out. In fact, even in the past, during the #MeToo movement, when there were allegations against Anu Malik, the channel took a stand."

There were reports of a few episodes being shot with Archana Puran Singh as the celebrity guest replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu. However, Sidhu seems to be clueless about being replaced. Talking about it, he said, "I had to attend Vidhan Sabha's session due to which I couldn't go for the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and they got somebody else in my replacement for two episodes. I have no intimation about my termination from the channel. If it is regarding my statement, I will stick to what I have been saying yesterday, today and ever tomorrow."

Archana Puran Singh too claims to be clueless about replacing the former India cricketer.