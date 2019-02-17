Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma
The Kapil Sharma Show has unwantedly landed in trouble over Navjot Singh Sidhu's comment on Pulwama terror attack. Following uproar on social media over his remarks, reports started doing the rounds that Sidhu had been dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show and was being replaced by Archana Puran Singh. But after watching Sidhu on Saturday episode, Twitter users are now demanding an official confirmation from Sony TV to ensure that the Punjab cabinet Minister has been sacked from the comedy show.

Many people, who have been fuming over Sidhu's comment, have tweeted that they have not only deleted the Sony TV app from their mobile phone but have also unsubscribed to Sony TV from their TV channel packs.

Hundreds of Twitter users started tweeting with a hashtag 'UnSubscribeSonyTV' to spread the word to boycott Sidhu if he continues to host The Kapil Sharma Show.

Confronted by media on Saturday regarding his removal from the TV show, Sidhu walked away, refusing to comment, sat in his SUV and drove away. Sidhu's official Public Relations Officer (PRO) told IANS that the minister had not made any comments regarding the Sony TV development. The minister was in Moga on Saturday to offer condolences to CRPF martyr Jaimal Singh and was later scheduled to visit Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Amritsar. He defended his comments claiming that his statement was "deliberately distorted" as the people were scared of him.

Archana Puran Singh too has said that though she has shot two episodes on February 9 and 13, she hasn't been approached to replace Sidhu permanently.

It remains to be seen if the amounting pressure on Sidhu will force Sony TV to remove him from The Kapil Sharma Show.

(With IANS Inputs)