The Kapil Sharma Show has unwantedly landed in trouble over Navjot Singh Sidhu's comment on Pulwama terror attack. Following uproar on social media over his remarks, reports started doing the rounds that Sidhu had been dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show and was being replaced by Archana Puran Singh. But after watching Sidhu on Saturday episode, Twitter users are now demanding an official confirmation from Sony TV to ensure that the Punjab cabinet Minister has been sacked from the comedy show.

Many people, who have been fuming over Sidhu's comment, have tweeted that they have not only deleted the Sony TV app from their mobile phone but have also unsubscribed to Sony TV from their TV channel packs.

Hundreds of Twitter users started tweeting with a hashtag 'UnSubscribeSonyTV' to spread the word to boycott Sidhu if he continues to host The Kapil Sharma Show.

Confronted by media on Saturday regarding his removal from the TV show, Sidhu walked away, refusing to comment, sat in his SUV and drove away. Sidhu's official Public Relations Officer (PRO) told IANS that the minister had not made any comments regarding the Sony TV development. The minister was in Moga on Saturday to offer condolences to CRPF martyr Jaimal Singh and was later scheduled to visit Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala and Amritsar. He defended his comments claiming that his statement was "deliberately distorted" as the people were scared of him.

Archana Puran Singh too has said that though she has shot two episodes on February 9 and 13, she hasn't been approached to replace Sidhu permanently.

It remains to be seen if the amounting pressure on Sidhu will force Sony TV to remove him from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Don't believe in Media/News till any official confirmation from @SonyTV on Sidhu. He was on Kapil Sharma show yesterday,Yes it was Pre Recorded but we want official confirmation.Tweet with hashtag #UnsubscribeSonyTV if you unsubscribed ur Sony pack or you are going 2 unsubscribe — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 17, 2019

#UnsubscribeSonyTV I deleted @SonyTV App and going to unsubscribe the Sony pack until they cannot kick Sidhu out... https://t.co/7IFxTNdPKF — Dr Raman Singh (@Isupportramans1) February 17, 2019

Do not trust the media that @SonyTV has removed @sherryontopp from #TheKapilSharmaShow. There is no official confirmation from @SonyTV. Tweet with hashtag #UnsubscribeSonyTV If you are already unsubscribed @SonyTV or Going to Unsubscribe it. #FirkyGang pic.twitter.com/UAmx3ENtBh — Abhishek Kumar (@firkydost) February 17, 2019

I not only #UnsubscribeSonyTV from my iphone and ipad. I also posted a 1 star review with 'Ban Sidhu' as subject. For these cheap celebrities and media, any publicity is good, so don't stop with condemning them, unsubscribe and inflict financial loss, hit them where it hurts. https://t.co/E7H6HEPSJI — Jananayagam (@jana_nayagam) February 17, 2019

#UnsubscribeSonyTV I just unsubscribed . I have made 9 others do the same and it was all their wish. Please spread the word boycott all channels harbouring anti nationals. — Rakesh Agrawal (@Rcombat101) February 17, 2019

Even if was pre recorded they should've not broadcasted the episode if they sacked out him. It seems that @SonyTV doesn't care about what he said in the media. #UnsubscribeSonyTV and let them pay the price. — Shubham Sharma (@_Sanskari_af) February 17, 2019

Yesterday my kids wanted to see #KapilSharmashow if @KapilSharmaK9 but after seeing traitor @sherryontopp we all switched the channel & go for saregamapa of @ZeeTV #UnsubscribeSonyTV — Candid Dil Say(Strong Hindu=Strong Bharat) (@WeLoveModiji) February 17, 2019

