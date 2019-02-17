Just a few weeks after the Kapil Sharma Show 2 went on air, it has already landed in a controversy because of a pivotal member Navjot Singh Sidhu. After his remark on the Pulwama terror attack, hashtag "#BoycottSidhu" has been trending on Twitter.

Netizens are demanding Sidhu be sacked from the show else they will boycott The Kapil Sharma Show.

There were reports that Sony TV channel has asked the production house to remove Sidhu from immediate effect and that Archana Puran Singh has been approached to replace him.

The actress has now responded to report. While she confirmed to ANI that she has shot two episodes on February 9 and 13, she hasn't been approached to replace Sidhu permanently. She further added that if she gets approached, she will think about it.

A source further told Times Now: "The channel has told the production house to sack Sidhu. It's not a temporary thing. They are going to get him out. In fact, even in the past, during the MeToo movement, when there were allegations against Anu Malik, the channel took a stand. The channel has shot a couple of episodes with Archana Puran Singh and most probably, she will be the one replacing Sidhu."

The source added, "The episodes weren't shot keeping this incident in mind but now the channel will be taking her on board fully. Some communication and closures need to happen and will then be finalised."